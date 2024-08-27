Few business issues consume us as much in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley as the ongoing speculation about what restaurants and stores could open in our region and which ones are going to close.

Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News Managing Editor Matt Baney and I recently discussed the topic on the Tribune’s weekly podcast.

The following is an edited, updated and expanded version of our conversation:

Matt Baney: Tell us about some of the businesses that have closed in the LC Valley over the last year or so. And why did those businesses close?

Elaine Williams: We lost businesses in a variety of categories — national chains and independently owned ventures. Among them were stores and restaurants.

Some of the ones that were particularly significant were Grateful Threads Consignment in downtown Lewiston, Tapped in downtown Lewiston, Red Lobster in Lewiston, Shari’s in Lewiston, Eddie Bauer in Lewiston and Pullman Building Supply.

Different factors were in play in each of those cases. Grateful Threads faced tough economics in its business model. Krystle Monda, the owner of Grateful Threads, said she gave the consignors who provided her inventory 40% of what something sold for and the remainder went to the lease, utilities, employee wages and then finally her cut. The average price of an item was $15. So, of that $6 went to the consignor, leaving $9 to cover other expenses.

You have to sell a lot of previously loved jeans to make a living with those numbers. She couldn’t raise prices very much. Good deals on high-quality garments drew customers to Grateful Threads. Monda also couldn’t very easily lower what she gave consignors. They could find a different way to sell their items. And she had competition from nonprofits like Goodwill that pay nothing for inventory because it’s donated.

Bee’s Knees Resale, another gently used retail store, went into the Grateful Threads space. They later moved to Bridge Street in Clarkston, focusing on clothing for women and kids, as well as maternity wear and baby equipment. Monda had a niche in well-constructed, fashionable clothing.

Tapped encountered a number of challenges. The remodel of its more than 100-year-old building cost a lot of money even before it opened. Its Lewiston location is 25% larger than the one its counterpart that’s thriving in Moscow. Lewiston’s bigger size was intended to prevent waits as long as 30 minutes that sometimes occur in Moscow during popular times like weekends.

Plus the owners said the restaurant didn’t succeed in getting enough regulars, who are essential to success. The Mango Tree Indian Kitchen and Tap House has opened in the Tapped space. My opinion is it will do well. The business has experience from operating locations in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area, including one I frequent. The food is consistently good. They have lots of curries, which were really popular at Lewiston’s Thai Taste before it closed. They also have a focus on beer and wine. At least according to one study, Lewiston residents are some of the biggest drinkers in Idaho.

Red Lobster’s Lewiston closure involved issues the chain faced. More than 50 Red Lobsters were shuttered at about the same time. One of the problems was the overwhelming popularity of an all-you-can-eat-shrimp promotion, which according to the Los Angeles Times, “far exceeded the company’s projections.” Red Lobster still has hundreds of other locations in the U.S. and Canada.

With Shari’s and Eddie Bauer, we don’t really know what happened. But Shari’s departure appears to have created an opportunity for Denny’s to enter the market. They filed a building permit application with the city of Lewiston. Delicious food with generous portions at fair prices should be popular in Lewiston. It’s what many locally owned restaurants do very well, including Effies Tavern, Waffles n’More, Bojack’s and Strike & Spare. Denny’s locations are open 24 hours a day, so that may be the chain’s niche in Lewiston. Plus, Denny’s is already in Moscow, so they know the market.

One thing that’s really interesting with Eddie Bauer is that news broke this month that the company that owns it, SPARC Group, is merging with JCPenney, which left Lewiston during COVID-19. SPARC Group also owns brands like Brooks Brothers and Aeropostale.

Pullman Building Supply closed in anticipation of Home Depot opening in Moscow this spring near the Palouse Place mall. Moscow Building Supply is under the same ownership and is still open. A lot of factors were involved. Construction of single- and multi-family residences in Pullman slowed with a declining enrollment at Washington State University, according to the owners of Pullman Building Supply. And more of the housing in Pullman is being constructed by companies from outside the area who used national suppliers instead of local retailers.

MB: What about Big Lots? They are still open, but a sign outside the store indicates it’s closing.

EW: It’s unclear what’s going to happen with Big Lots. Last week, Gordon Brothers issued a news release that it was offering Big Lots leases for sale in 47 states. At the same time, USA Today reported a transaction with Gordon Brothers would allow between 200 and 400 stores to remain open through a transfer of the locations to Variety Wholesalers.