Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
BusinessJanuary 5, 2025

Who is on time?

Data company figures out which airlines stay on schedule most often

Associated Press
An AeroMexico plane taxis on the tarmac of the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, May 12, 2022.
An AeroMexico plane taxis on the tarmac of the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, May 12, 2022.Associated Press file

Mexican airline Aeromexico had the world’s best record for on-time arrivals in 2024, according to an annual ranking released Thursday. Delta Air Lines scored the highest among U.S. carriers despite a computer outage that caused thousands of flight cancellations in July.

Aviation-data provider Cirium said in a report that nearly 87% of Aeromexico flights arrived within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival, a widely used measure of on-time performance among airlines.

Saudia, the flagship carrier of Saudi Arabia, ranked second worldwide, with an on-time performance rate of just more than 86%, according to Cirium.

Cirium has rated airlines for timeliness for 16 years. CEO Jeremy Bowen said 2024 was a difficult year for airlines because of severe weather patterns and the summer technology outage. The winning airlines therefore deserved credit for getting most passengers to their destinations on time, Bowen said.

Atlanta-based Delta achieved an on-time rate of more than 83%, good enough to rank third worldwide. The next-best U.S. carriers were United Airlines, at nearly 81%, and Alaska Airlines, at just over 79%, Cirium said.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Canada’s WestJet, Air Canada and Denver-based budget airline Frontier finished at the bottom of the pack among U.S. and Canadian carriers, with on-time ratings below 72%.

Other regional winners around the globe, according to Cirium, were Japan Airlines, low-cost Spanish carrier Iberia Express, Panama’s Copa Airlines, and South African low-cost carrier FlySafair.

Cirium said the best airport for on-time departures in 2024 was King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Nearly 87% of flights from there took off within 15 minutes of their scheduled time, Cirium said.

Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima, Peru, and Mexico City’s Benito Juárez International Airport had the next-best departure records at over 84%. Delta took the top spot among U.S. airlines despite disruptions in July from an outage that followed a faulty upgrade that cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike sent to Microsoft computers around the world.

Delta sued CrowdStrike, claiming the outage cost the airline $500 million. CrowdStrike has defended itself partly by arguing that other airlines recovered much more quickly from the outage.

Related
BusinessJan. 5
Average rate on a 30-year U.S. mortgage hits 6.91%
BusinessJan. 5
Must-knows about employee stock options
BusinessJan. 5
Small businesses brace themselves for potentially disruptive...
BusinessJan. 5
Another year with AI
Related
Business person of the year: Avista’s homegrown CEO
BusinessDec. 22, 2024
Business person of the year: Avista’s homegrown CEO
BUSINESS PEOPLE OF THE YEAR: 2000-23
BusinessDec. 22, 2024
BUSINESS PEOPLE OF THE YEAR: 2000-23
Fresh take on a local favorite
BusinessDec. 15, 2024
Fresh take on a local favorite
Virtual reality and game business offers entertainment for everyone
BusinessDec. 15, 2024
Virtual reality and game business offers entertainment for everyone
New Moscow shop acts as a pop culture boutique
BusinessDec. 1, 2024
New Moscow shop acts as a pop culture boutique
TriState Health receives performance leadership award and technology team award
BusinessDec. 1, 2024
TriState Health receives performance leadership award and technology team award
St. Joe’s provides $19M in charitable health services in 2023
BusinessDec. 1, 2024
St. Joe’s provides $19M in charitable health services in 2023
Jackman Tire comes to Lewiston
BusinessNov. 24, 2024
Jackman Tire comes to Lewiston
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy