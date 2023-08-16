Art & Exhibits
“Elevated Perspective,” Mondays-Fridays through Aug. 31. Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Capstone experience for 2022 My Artrepreneur Program cohort of 12 artists. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 31.
“Past Meets Present,” Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. through Aug. 31. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Exhibit compares historic past of 128-year-old Atheneaum Club in Colfax with its present endeavors.
“The Great Northwest Wood Show and Sale,” Thursdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 24. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Wood craft by 25 artists from Moscow, Viola, Peck, Pullman, Walla Walla, Richland, Kennewick and Spokane.
“Timescape(s),” Tuesdays-Saturdays through Sept. 30. Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Juried group exhibit of 28 Pacific Northwest artists or artist groups. Hours: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Saturday.
Wood/Metal Summer Show, Tuesdays-Saturdays through Aug. 30. Blue Mountain Artisan Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Featured artists John Lawson and Doug Maxey. Junior artist Merritt Scoggin.
“Moscow: Fashion Through the Decades,” Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. through Sept. 2. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Clothing from 1890s to 1970s from Latah County Historical Society collection.
“Pastel Show,” Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Aug. 31. Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Sun dyeing on fabric, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $65. Register by Aug. 3. Robin Slocum will show how to make original fabrics with transparent dyes and white natural fiber fabrics. artisanbarn.org.
Art Group, Thursdays, 12:30-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Practice any art: beadwork, knitting, card making, painting. Bring a project to work on.
Persian Rug Trunk Show, Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Essential Art Gallery & Fine Gifts, 203 S. Main St., Moscow. Authentic hand-knotted wool rugs from India, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Cash or check for rug purchases.
“Lost in the Palouse Landscape,” through Aug. 31. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Artwork by Ludmilla Parez Saskova in the Hallway Gallery, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and during weekend events.
Palouse Plein Air registration, through Sept. 8. Includes painting workshops and juried exhibition. www.ci.moscow.id.us/216/Palouse-Plein-Air.
Representation Matters: Community Tile Painting, Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Organized by Girl Scouts Troop 4910. Help create tile mural promoting inclusion and human rights. No painting experience required.
“At the Freight Room,” Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. through Dec. 9. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Exhibits and displays on local heritage. Use Whitman Street entrance.
Sunday Ceramics, Sundays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. through Oct. 8. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $175 five classes/$275 10 classes. Various methods. Supplies included. artisanbarn.org.
“Here in a Homemade Forest,” Begins Aug. 22. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through March 9. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Exhibition inspired by Washington State University 2023-24 Common Reading book, “Braiding Sweetgrass.”
“Jeffrey Gibson: They Teach Love,” Begins Aug. 22. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through March 9. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Artist of Mississippi Choctaw and Cherokee heritage combines aspects of Indigenous art and culture with modernist traditions.
Idaho Student Manga Competition opening reception, Aug. 24, 4-6 p.m. Ridenbaugh Hall, 601 Campus Drive, Moscow. For exhibit set for Aug. 17-Sept. 15 in conjunction with Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP! Symposium at the Ridenbaugh Gallery.
“Manga and War” opening reception, Aug. 24, 4-6 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Exhibit on display Aug. 17-Sept. 15 in the Reflections Gallery in conjunction with Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP! Symposium.
Glass Comes Alive, Aug. 30, 12:30-6:30 p.m. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Glass blowing demonstration in front of museum 2-4 p.m., and 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Interdisciplinary talks by John McCloy and Hallie Meredith 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Mike Beeman Pastel Workshop, Sept. 7-9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $385. Beeman, of Cheyenne, Wyo., is a member of the American Impressionist Society and Pastel Society of America. Must be paid in advance. bit.ly/ValleyArtPastels.
Books & Authors
Laura Read and Caitlyn Curran, Aug. 25, 7-8:30 p.m. Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Poetry reading presented by University of Idaho English Department’s Creative Writing and Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies programs.
Grace Thorson, Aug. 26, 1-3 p.m. And Books, Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston. Author will sign her book “Butterfly Wings,” a devotional with poems. There also will be a giveaway at the bookstore to enter.
Kate Lebo, Aug. 30, 7 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Reading and pie crust demonstration from new edition of cookbook “Pie School: Lessons in Fruit, Flour and Butter.”
Civic engagement
Palouse Free Thinkers, Third Sunday of every month, 3-5 p.m. through Jan. 8. Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Group of humanists and freethinkers who meet to discuss contemporary events and philosophy.
Palouse Free Thinkers, First Sunday of every month, 3-5 p.m. through Jan. 1. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Meeting of nonreligious people — secular, humanist, agnostic, atheist — with mission of advancing the community through rational thought, expanding knowledge.
Fairs, Festivals
& Community
Orofino Farmers Market, Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. through Sept. 26. Orofino City Park, 155 Wisconsin St., Orofino. Local food and craft vendors.
Tuesday Market, Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. through Oct. 17. Latah County Fair & Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Vendors, youth activity, live music.
Trivia, Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m. through Aug. 29. Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Open to all ages with four categories of trivia, prizes and giveaways.
Back to Dance, through Aug. 17, 1-8 p.m. UI Physical Education Building, 1060 Rayburn St., Moscow. Cost: $18-$24/class. Ballet and contemporary mini-intensive class presented by Festival Dance, culminating in audition for Ballet Victoria’s “Nutcracker.” Register: FestivalDance.org.
Pullman Farmers Market, Wednesdays, 3:30-6:30 p.m. through Oct. 11. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutrition education, community outreach.
Latah Farmers Market, Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m. through Sept. 27. WI&M Railway Depot, 181 Sixth St., Potlatch. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly, Americans with Disabilities Act access.
Pacific Northwest Fish Symposium, Aug. 17, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Walla Walla Community College, 1470 Bridge St., Clarkston. Features presentations by guest speakers and a panel discussion.
Clarkston Farmers Market, Thursdays 5-8 p.m. through August and 4-7 p.m. in September. Beachview Park, 1015 Second St., Clarkston. Produce, U.S. Department of Agriculture meat, eggs, honey, flowers, baked goods, arts and crafts.
Laser Tag, Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m. The Bridge, 701 Bridge St., Clarkston. Presented by Elevate youth group for teens and young adults with disabilities.
Depot Days, Aug. 18, 5-8 p.m. and Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Includes “Tractors, Grains & Trains” from 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 18 with Gary Simpson and a tour of vintage tractors, children’s activities and movies.
Star Party, Aug. 18, 8 p.m. Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, 1187 Idler’s Rest Road, Moscow. Cost: donation. Presented by Palouse Discovery Science Center, Palouse Astronomical Society and Palouse Land Trust. Telescopes provided or bring your own. bit.ly/StarPartyIdlersRest. More info is on Page 10.
Chief Lookingglass Powwow, Aug. 18, noon-7 p.m., Aug. 19, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and Aug. 20, 1 p.m. Wa-A’Yas Community Center, 401 Idaho St., Kamiah. Grand entries each day, dance contests, huckleberry pancake feed Saturday morning, fun run, friendship dinner, baby crawl, Main Street parade.
Hog Haven Classic Car & Motorcycle Show, Aug. 19, 4-8 p.m. Eastside Marketplace, 1420 S. Blaine St., 83843. Music from the Senders. Food and drink vendors. Donations will benefit Palouse Cares.
National Lentil Festival, Aug. 19, noon-10 p.m. Reaney Park, 690 Reaney Way, Pullman. Main Street parade noon, free chili from world’s largest lentil chili bowl, live music, cooking demos, vendors from 2-10 p.m. Lentil Land Kids’ Area, 2-7 p.m.
Pullman Walk of Fame induction, Aug. 19, 1:30 p.m. Reaney Park, 690 Reaney Way, Pullman. Honoring Lance Lincoln, famous sports figure; Munir Abdel-Massih Daud, distinguished resident; and Ida Lou Anderson, distinguished member of the WSU community.
Palouse Folklore Society contra dances, Aug. 19, Old Blaine Schoolhouse, 2224 Blaine Road, Moscow.
- Kids’ contra dance, 5-6:30 p.m. Family-focused event to learn contra dance through easy circle, line and contra dances.
- Contra Dance & Pie Extravaganza, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Cost: $8, $5 new dancers. Bring a pie for 6:30 p.m. prefunction. Dance lessons at 7:30 p.m., live music by Loose Palouse starts at 8.
Pride of Pullman meet-up, Aug. 20, 2-4 p.m. Pups & Cups, 250 E. Main St., Pullman. For LGBTQIA+ and allies. Connect, play games, drink coffee, pet pups.
Palouse Pride
- Palouse Pride Drag and Bingo, Aug. 25, 6 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Cost: $2-$40. 10 rounds of bingo; fab prizes. Taco bar, $20. Proceeds benefit Inland Oasis.
- March to the Park, Aug. 26, 11:30 a.m. Federal Building, 220 E. Fifth St., Moscow. March, on sidewalks, to East City Park. Flags, other signs of Pride encouraged. Organized by Inland Oasis.
- Palouse Pride in the Park, Aug. 26, noon-4 p.m. East City Park, East Third and South Hayes streets, Moscow. Vendors, drag, music and fun. Family friendly. Presented by Inland Oasis.
Lewiston Farmers Market, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon through Sept. 30. CHS Primeland, 1200 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Produce, USDA beef and pork, honey, eggs, baked goods, artisan goods.
Moscow Farmers Market, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 28. Downtown Moscow, Main Street, Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original-recipe cuisine. SNAP/EBT, Washington WIC and SFMNP benefits accepted.
Latah Farmers Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 7. Troy City Park, 100 Idaho Highway 8, Troy. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly, ADA access.
Path to College Night, Aug. 23, 7-8:30 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Aimed at families of ninth and 10th grade students. Will include panel discussion with favorite middle and high school teachers from the region. Will include free pizza and drinks, and free gas cards to the first 40 families to arrive. Also, there will be a drawing for two $50 WinCo gift certificates.
Lewiston’s Hot August Nights car show, Aug. 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street. 37th annual show & shine.
End of Summer Block Party, Aug. 26, 1-3 p.m. LC Valley Salvation Army Corps, 1220 21st St., Lewiston. Free food and drinks, bounce house, games, arts and crafts, face painting, raffles.
First Fridays, First Friday of every month, 5-8 p.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street, Lewiston. After-hours shopping, artists, music, food.
BBQ Days Duck Race, Sept. 2, 2 p.m. Upriver Youth Leadership Council Teen Center, 405 Main St., Kamiah. Cost: $10/duck. Upriver Youth Leadership Council fundraiser for Kamiah Skate Park bowl. Numbered plastic ducks float down Lawyer’s Creek. $100 first prize. Information: yabdaisybower@gmail.com.
Thursday Night Dance, First Thursday of every month, 6:30-9 p.m. through Sept. 8. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5. Live music by Marty and Sherry Lukenbill. No-alcohol event.
Blackberry Festival and Car Show, Sept. 9, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Centennial Park, State Highway 3, Juliaetta. Events, food, vendors.
MosCon Revival, Sept. 9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $20. Celebrate past MosCons and nerd culture on the Palouse. Dealers room, cosplay clinics, video game tournaments, board games, local author discussions.
Second Saturdays, Second Saturday of every month. Downtown Palouse, Main Street. Business specials, culture and entertainment. Presented by Palouse Chamber of Commerce.
Downtown Tailgate, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Downtown Lewiston, Main Street. Food and retail vendors, cornhole tournaments and tailgate decorating contest. Presented by Beautiful Downtown Lewiston.
Food & Drink
Industry Night, Mondays, 4-8 p.m. through Dec. 30. Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. $5 pours for anyone in the hospitality and service industries.
L-C Valley Luau, Aug. 19, noon-9 p.m. Orchid Room at Morgan’s Alley, 301 Main St., Lewiston. Cost: $40/person or $300/table of eight. Fundraiser for nonprofit One More Time, which organizes events for adults with life-limiting conditions.
Winemaker’s Dinner with Cellar Door Cooking, Aug. 31, 6 p.m. Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $120. Collaboration between Colter’s Creek Winery and Cellar Door Cooking. Seatings every half hour starting at 5:30 p.m. Reservations and prepayment required: josh@colterscreek.com or (208) 301-5125.
Pour Company Farmhouse Beer Fest, Sept. 9, 3-7 p.m. Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Cost: $35. Farmhouse style beer from more than a dozen breweries. General admission includes event glass, four 6-ounce pours. Ticket information: pourcompanymoscow.com.
Lewiston Food Truck Night, Second Tuesday of every month, 5-9 p.m. through Sept. 12. Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Bounce house, live music, beer garden.
Health & wellness
Medicare 101 Workshop, Aug. 17, 1:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. In-depth overview for all Medicare-eligible individuals presented by Idaho Department of Insurance Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors.
WSU Aging Lab study, through Sept. 7, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Washington State University seeks individuals age 50+ experiencing memory difficulties that affect daily life. More information and criteria online. bit.ly/WSUagingstudy
“Eat Healthy, Be Active” Workshop Series, Sept. 11, 18, Oct. 2, 9 and 16, 12:30-2 p.m., and Sept. 25, 12:15-2 p.m., TriState Health, 1221 Highland Ave., Clarkston. Taught by nutrition experts focusing on healthy meal planning, food preparation and physical activity in the TriState Health conference room. RSVP required; seating limited. bit.ly/3JS8gyH.
Libraries
Summer Storytime Series, Mondays, 10:30 a.m. through Aug. 21. Palouse Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Stories, movement and crafts with focus on gardens, plants and caring for the Earth. For toddlers to school-aged kids.
Babytime, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Books and songs for ages 0-3. Caregivers must participate.
Adult Paint Night, Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m. The Center at Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Cost: $10. Space is limited. RSVP: (509) 397-4366.
Storytime, Thursdays, 10 a.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Books, fingerplays and activities for children 0-5.
STEM activity/Kids Who Code, Fridays, 1:30 p.m. Lapwai Community Library, 103 Main St. S., Lapwai. Weekly all-ages activity.
Friday Fun Day, Fridays, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Nezperce Community Library, 602 Fourth Ave., Nezperce. After-school crafts and activities.
Coffee & Conversations, Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Craigmont Community Library, 113 W. Main St., Craigmont. All ages.
Make Art @ the Library, Last Wednesday of every month, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Ages 8-11.
Preschool Storytime, First Thursday of every month, 10:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Books, songs, take-home craft. Ages 3-5. Caregivers must participate; bring blanket or towel.
Tuesday Teabirds Book Club, Second Tuesday of every month, 2-3 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Tea and cookies served. All are welcome.
Second Wednesday Storytime, Second Wednesday of every month, 5:15-5:45 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Children of all ages.
Play & Learn, Sept. 12, 10:30-11 a.m. and Sept. 19, 10:30-11 a.m. Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Stories and activities for young children and their grown-ups.
Around the World in 80 Books, ongoing. Whitman County Library reading challenge via Beanstack Reading Tracker. whitcolib.org/beanstack.
Music
A Minor Issue, Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Moscow-based band playing (mostly) acoustic tunes.
Blues & Brews, Thursdays, 6-10 p.m. through Aug. 31. MJ Barleyhoppers, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Cost: no cover. Live music on the patio.
Michael Kelly Blues Instrumentals, Thursdays, 6-9 p.m. through Aug. 31. Parejas Cellars, 903 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: donation. Blues/jazz/rock fusion instrumentals. Wine, beer available. Bring your own food.
Music on Main, Thursdays, 6-8 p.m. through Sept. 28. Pine Street Plaza, Main and Pine streets, Pullman. Performance by Eric E. Presented by Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center. Bring a chair. Full lineup: facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain.
The Intentions, Aug. 18, 5-8 p.m. Patty’s Mexican Kitchen, 405 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Dining, music and dancing on the patio.
Joni Harms, Aug. 18, 7 p.m. Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston. Cost: $10. Country music singer-songwriter with Oregon cowboy poet Tom Swearingen. Tickets at Elks Lodge and And Books Too in Clarkston. More info is on Page 3.
No Soap, Radio, Aug. 18, 8 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Northern Idaho-based seven-piece band playing combination of funk, jazz and metal.
Lorinda Bisso, Aug. 18, 6-9 p.m. Parejas Cellars, 903 Sixth St., Clarkston. Solo piano compositions; donations accepted. Wine and beer available for purchase; attendees may bring food/snacks.
Country Jam, Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon. Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Musicians, singers welcome. Coffee and doughnuts by donation.
Fridays at the Clock, Fridays, 6:30-8 p.m. through Sept. 8. Bryan Hall Clock WSU, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. Family-friendly concerts. Bring blankets or lawn chairs.
Beargrass, Aug. 19, 7-9 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $15. Husband-wife duo Shayne and Alane Watkins. Doors open 6 p.m. Food, beer and wine available for purchase.
Bluegrass Jam Session, Third and Fourth Saturday of every month, 1-4 p.m. Lenore Community Activity Center, 37950 U.S. Highway 12, Lenore. Cost: donation. Play old timey music or sing along. Bring goodies for snack break.
The Rhythm Section, Aug. 22, 6-8 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Jazz fusion featuring Cade Lannigan and Bailey Maya.
John Hewitt, Aug. 23, 6-8 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10 suggested donation. Live music.
Concert Choir rehearsals, Begins Aug. 22. Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. through Dec. 5. Silverthorne Theater, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. All are welcome to join the LC State Concert Choir; no audition necessary. Information: sjgraham@lcsc.edu.
Return to Riverside Music Festival, Aug. 25, noon-9 p.m. Lions Park in Potlatch, Ponderosa Drive & Cedar Street, Potlatch. Cost: $30. Live music, food, beer, local history celebrating the original Riverside Dance Hall that once stood outside of Potlatch. bit.ly/ReturntoRiverside.
Summer Country Showdown, Aug. 25, 6 p.m. and Aug. 26, 4 p.m. ICCU Arena, 900 Stadium Drive, University of Idaho, Moscow. Cost: $87.75-$199.75. Headliners Neal McCoy and Jake Owen. Bonus songwriter rounds 11:30 a.m. Saturday in outdoor festival area. summercountryshowdown.com/tickets.
Michael Kelly Trio, Aug. 25, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Instrumental music; food available for purchase.
Mozi Jones, Aug. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Hotel McCoy Pullman, 455 SE Paradise St., Pullman. Singer-songwriter and Washington State University Masters of Fine Arts student.
Open Mic, Last Friday of every month, 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 29. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. All art forms welcome for 10-minute sets. Sign up at 6 p.m.
Brother Daryl, Aug. 26, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Main Street Grill, 625 Main St., Lewiston. Live music on the patio during the Hot August Nights Show & Shine.
The Van Paepeghem Band, Aug. 26, 6-9 p.m. and Dec. 16, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Refreshing original arrangements of tunes from the Great American Songbook. Wine and food available for purchase.
Cordelia Summer Concert Series: The Chelseas, Aug. 27, 2-4 p.m. Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road, Genesee. Women’s vocal group performs outdoors at historic church.
Big Sky City Limits, Aug. 31, 6-9 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10 suggested donation for musicians. Montana-based singer-songwriter.
Eric E., Sept. 1, 6-8 p.m. Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston. Reservations: (208) 743-1811. Online: eric-e.com
The Senders, Sept. 1, 7-10 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $10. ’50s and ’60s popular music. Doors open 6:15 p.m.; food, beer, wine available for purchase.
The B-Sides, Sept. 2, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Wine and food available for purchase.
The Infinity Ring, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Slowwalker and Csikos will open. Ages 21+, in the Kenworthy’s Backstage Speakeasy.
Paradox, Sept. 9, 6-9 p.m. and Nov. 11, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Five-piece cover band that plays rock, pop, folk and country music. With food and wine available for purchase.
Cordelia Summer Concert Series: Border Highlanders, Sept. 10, 2-4 p.m. Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road, Genesee. Bagpipes with lively rhythm section. Outdoor concert; bring lawn chairs.
KingDow, Sept. 15, 7-9 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5-10. Performing “genre transcending” music, including hip-hop, afro beat, trap, world and alternative music.
Idaho Guitar Summit, Sept. 15, 7:30-9 p.m. 1912 Center Lecompte Auditorium, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: Suggested donation $10. Classical and jazz guitarists from the Idaho Guitar Society include Craig Green, of Idaho Falls, Larry Almeida, of Coeur d’Alene, Ryan Nitz, of Boise, and James Reid and Daniel Pinilla, both of Moscow.
Vintage Youth, Sept. 16, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Food available for purchase, and lawn chairs and blankets welcome.
Moscow Ukulele Sing-Along, Sept. 13, Oct. 11 and Nov. 8, 7-8 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. All music is provided. Singers-only and all skill levels welcome.
Outdoors, Sports & Rec
Doggie Swim Party, $5 per dog. Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston. Presented by Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter. Humans cannot swim; dogs must be up to date on vaccines; no dogs in heat. Refreshments for humans available.
LCV Down & Dirty Mud Run, Aug. 19, 7 a.m. Community Park, 1239 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $24-$55. Part run, part obstacle course. All ages and athletic abilities. Register at lcvdownanddirty.com. More info is on Page 10.
Howling at Hamilton, Sept. 10, 1-6 p.m. Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center, 830 N. Mountain View Road, Moscow. Cost: $15 per dog. Humane Society of the Palouse fundraiser. Pooches can swim and participate in a pool-jumping contest. Each pup must be accompanied by at least one person.
Walk To End Alzheimer’s, Sept. 16, 9-11:30 a.m. Kiwanis Park, 806 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Join a team, form your own team, or walk individually. Register: act.alz.org/quadcities
Stage & Screen
Summer Family Matinee, Tuesdays-Thursdays, 1-3 p.m. through Aug. 17. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. All summer, Tuesday-Thursday. Schedule: kenworthy.org/calendar.
RTOP Presents: “Damn Yankees,” Aug. 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Aug. 19 and 26, 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m., and Aug. 20 and 27, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $15-$30. Iconic Broadway musical comedy. Find more info on Page 4.
Screen on the Green, Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. through Aug. 24. Theophilus Tower Lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Bring blanket, chair, snacks. Free public parking in Gold lot 56, corner of Sixth and Rayburn streets. Schedule: uidaho.edu/screenonthegreen.
Auditions for “Clue on Stage,” Aug. 18, 6-9 p.m. and Aug. 19, 2-5 p.m. Lewiston Civic Theatre Office, 832 Main St., Lewiston. Prepare comedic monologue (one to two minutes) or monologue (available at theater box office) from the show. Theater resume encouraged. Directed by Amanda Marzo. lctheatre.org.
“Unveiling the Invisible Universe,” Aug. 18, 7-8 p.m. and Aug. 20, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of August night skies, followed by fulldome video presentation.
Circus on Ice, Aug. 18, 4:30-6 p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, University of Idaho, Moscow. Frozen adventure with favorite characters, circus acts, jugglers, hula hoops, clowns and ice-skaters. CIRCUSONICEMOSCOW.eventbrite.com.
“The Nutcracker” auditions, Aug. 19, 9-2 a.m. Moscow Mountain Physical Therapy, 904 White Ave., Moscow. More than 60 roles available for novice and experienced dancers. Audition times: moscowmovementartscenter.com.
Circus On Ice, Aug. 19, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Cost: children $15; adults $25. Ballet on ice with traditional circus acts. bit.ly/3s6ca1f.
A Perfect Night variety show, Aug. 19, 6 p.m.-2 a.m. John’s Alley Tavern, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $25. With guitarist Michael Kelly, standup comedian Corey Leisy, singer Kezia Elizabeth Glasser, Americana-folk artists Andru Gomez & Bad Apples, more. Tickets: John’s Alley Tavern and Paradise Creek Bicycles, Moscow; Imua Hawaiian Restaurant, Lewiston; Greenfield Glass & Goods, Clarkston. holdmyticket.com/event/417221. More info is on Page 10.
“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” Aug. 19, 8 p.m. Palouse Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Outdoors under the patio. Rated PG.
“High School Musical On Stage,” Aug. 17 and 18, 7 p.m., and Aug. 19, 2 & 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/adults, $15/ages 6-12. APOD Youth production, completely run by high school- and college-aged cast. PG.
“The Iron Giant,” Aug. 20, 4-6 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7/$3. Part of Family Flicks film series. A young boy befriends a giant robot from outer space that a paranoid government agent wants to destroy. PG. kenworthypac.square.site.
“Moulin Rouge,” Aug. 22, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Part of the KPAC Sound on Screen series featuring films all about music. Rated: PG-13. kenworthypac.square.site/.
“Heat,” Aug. 23, 7-10 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Part of Moscow Film Society’s Totally ’90s Action series. Rated R. kenworthypac.square.site.
“The Dark Matter Mystery,” Aug. 25, 7-8 p.m. and Aug. 27, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of August night skies, followed by fulldome video presentation about the 4/5 of the universe we cannot directly detect.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Aug. 26 and 27, 2 p.m. Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $20. Shakespeare comedy is a fundraiser for the Centre for the Arts at Gladish. gladishcommunity.org/tickets.
Cabaret Party, Aug. 26, 9 p.m. Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., Pullman. Performance by burlesque dancer Jovie Devoe. Cabaret-themed drink menu, awards for best-dressed. 21+.
Open auditions, Aug. 30 and 31, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Actors of all ages prepare 16-32 bars of musical-theater style song. Or send video to director@rtoptheatre.org. “Anastasia” Feb. 8-18 and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” April 11-21.
“The Matrix,” Aug. 30, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Part of the Totally ’90s Action series. Rated: R. kenworthypac.square.site.
“The Sun, Our Living Star,” Sept. 1, 7-8 p.m. and Sept. 3, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of September night skies followed by fuldome production. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
“The Dark Matter Mystery,” Sept. 8, 7-8 p.m. and Sept. 10, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of September night skies followed by fulldome production. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
“Sailor Moon R: The Movie,” Sept. 12, 7-8:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. 1993 film showing is part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies AsiaPOP! event.
“The First Slam Dunk,” Sept. 13, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Inland Northwest premier of East Asian box office hit based on the best-selling manga series. Part of University of Idaho’s Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP!
“Two Small Pieces of Glass,” Sept. 15, 7-8 p.m. and Sept. 17, 5-6 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of September night skies, followed by celebration of the telescope and discoveries it’s enabled. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
Talks & Lectures
“How Audio Technology Changed the World,” Aug. 22, 6:30-8 p.m. Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston. Veteran broadcaster Ross Reynolds explores impact of audio transmission on society and storytelling. Presented by Asotin County Library with Humanities Washington.
“The Webtoon and Its Affordances,” Sept. 12, 2-3:15 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Heekyoung Cho, professor of Korean literature at the University of Washington, speaking on rise and significance of webtoons in the Clearwater-Whitewater Room. Part of Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP!
“An Overview of Manga Publishing and Localization,” Sept. 12, 4-5:15 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Ben Applegate, director of Publishing Services at Penguin Random House, will explain popularity of manga. Part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP! series in the Clearwater-Whitewater Room.
“Magical Girl Anime in Japan: Empowerment or Problems?,” Sept. 13, 1:30-2:45 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Professor Akiko Sugawa-Shimada, of Yokohama National University, will speak about the ambiguous nature of the magical girl anime genre. In the Clearwater-Whitewater Room as part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies AsiaPOP!
“Mari and Manga’s Most Interesting Adventure,” Sept. 13, 4-5:15 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Mari Morimoto will talk and take questions about her experience as a translator in the Clearwater-Whitewater Room as part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP! series.
“Women Loving: The History of ‘Yuri’ (Girls Love) Manga,” Sept. 14, 2-3:15 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Presentation by professor Yukari Fujimoto, Meiji University, Tokyo, in the Clearwater-Whitewater Room. Part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP! event.
“Engineering a Career in Anime and Video Games (Or, how to simultaneously disappoint and impress your Asian parents),” Sept. 14, 4-6 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Talk and Q&A by Filipino-American voice actor Anne Yatco. Part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies AsiaPOP! series.