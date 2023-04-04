Calvin Jay Ochszner, 97, a resident of Potlatch, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield.

Calvin was born on Oct. 15, 1925, at Shelby, S.D., to Carl and Agnes (Lenz) Ochszner. He attended his schooling at Gettysburg, S.D.

Tags

Recommended for you