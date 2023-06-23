A registered nurse who spent a decade of her career in labor and delivery at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center has opened her own practice after earning an advanced credential as a midwife.
Ashley Rogers, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse midwife, sees patients at her clinic called Essential Women’s Wellness at 3316½ Fourth St. Suite 4B in Lewiston near Life Care.
The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. The telephone number is (208) 413-7279.
The patients include girls entering puberty, women of child-bearing age and women who have completed menopause for routine medical care.
“I want to know my patients and find out what they need,” she said.
At this stage, she doesn’t see women who are pregnant, but eventually plans to expand with a birth center for women with low-risk pregnancies.
Such centers are places for women who want as few medical interventions in their births as possible without compromising the safety of their deliveries. They have protocols to make transfers to hospitals if women experience unanticipated complications and need a higher level of care.
Rogers brings more than 15 years of experience to her practice. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Lewis-Clark State College. After graduation, she worked in the labor and delivery unit of St. Joe’s, as the director of the family birth center at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow and as a house nursing supervisor at St. Joe’s.
She completed her advanced degree in midwifery at Frontier Nursing University in Versailles, Ky., in a program that was a combination of online and in-person education. Midwifery is a specialty of the school.
