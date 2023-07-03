Idaho's abortion ban could affect the state's ability to retain physicians.
A survey this spring of Idaho doctors who work in maternal fetal health asked physicians if they were considering relocating. Of respondents, 48 said yes, 42 said no, and 27 said maybe. Among the doctors considering leaving, 73 out of 75 said the state’s abortion laws contributed to their possible departure.
Dr. Loren Colson is a full-spectrum family medicine doctor in Boise who provides outpatient, inpatient and obstetrics care. He said he’s considered leaving, though hadn’t made the decision to do so yet.
“There’s a point where just ethically, I cannot continue providing care if there are too many restrictions on the way that I provide that care, because I can’t live up to my ethical medical standard,” Colson said.
Colson said he’s worried if further restrictions are passed on contraception, it might be impossible to meet those standards. The state’s tightening restrictions have also changed his approach to care for patients who could get pregnant.
“We always offer emergency contraception, and told our patients that there’s over-the-counter emergency contraception too. But now, we just try and identify folks that are of reproductive potential, and then just prescribe it to them. And tell them, ‘It’s probably best just to have this on hand.’”
Idaho’s Defense of Life Act leaves doctors open to prosecution for assisting in an abortion. This has also left doctors uncertain of whether they can safely or legally talk to their patients about resources outside of the state.
A March letter by Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador stated that Idaho medical providers referring patients across state lines for abortion or prescribing abortion pills for patients to pick up in another state would be considered assisting in an abortion.
Labrador later withdrew the letter after a lawsuit was filed by Planned Parenthood, and he suggested it was not intended as a guiding document. However, it’s continued to have a chilling effect, Colson said.
“It’s really hard,” he said. “People come to us expecting to be able to have a frank conversation with their physician and get whatever care that they need. And that is something that we can’t provide them with now.”
Training Idaho’s medical workforce
Abortion restrictions are making it harder to recruit new medical providers, and train the medical workforce in states with bans. A residency program in Boise had to stop abortion training through a Planned Parenthood clinic.
Those residents now have to travel to Spokane, or farther, without support from their program.
A survey by the Association of American Medical Colleges found applications for U.S. senior doctor of medicine OB/GYN residencies decreased by 10.3% in 2023 in states with complete bans, with a 5.2% decrease across the U.S. The same survey found a drop in applicants seeking residencies in other areas likely to be impacted by the bans, such as a 21.4% dip for emergency medicine and 3% decline for family medicine.
Colson said medical residents he knows are troubled by not being able to access some kinds of training.
“I think for medical students and for residents, we know that this is a big issue for them,” he said. “Even if they’re not interested in necessarily training in abortion, I think the idea of practicing in states that are limiting medical care is very concerning.”
Idaho has continually struggled to provide adequate health care for its residents. A 2022 report by Idaho Business for Education found the state had around 9,000 unfilled health care positions.
Dr. Sarah Prager is a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Washington. She said some students are reconsidering plans to practice in states with strict abortion bans.
“Students who potentially always planned to go back to their home state of Idaho or Wyoming or Alaska or farther afield, who now are deciding if they can be the kind of provider that they wanted to be in their home state,” Prager said.
Colson said abortion bans affect providers across the state, even if they don’t specialize in obstetrics, gynecology or maternal health.
“There’s physicians out there saying, ‘This doesn’t affect me, because I don’t provide abortions.’ But it does affect you, because it affects who you can refer to,” he said. “It affects whether doctors want to stay in the state, it worsens our already large health provider shortage that we have in Idaho.”
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.