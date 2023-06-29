Clarkston man arrested on firearms charge after search Wednesday involving federal agents

An officer from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, left, and another from the FBI, right, are joined by a bomb squad officer during a search warrant execution Wednesday afternoon along Rimview Drive in Clarkston. The episode resulted in the arrest of Shaun K. Wexler, 53, of Clarkston, according to the Asotin County Sheriff's Office.

 August Frank/Tribune

A 53-year-old Clarkston man was arrested Wednesday afternoon at his home in the Clarkston Heights after a search warrant was executed by federal agents and deputies from the Asotin County Sheriff's Office.

Shaun K. Wexler was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the sheriff's office distributed this afternoon. He is being held at the Asotin County Jail.