Clearwater Canyon Cellars has reopened its tasting room after getting support from the community following a house fire on its property.

The structure fire that took place Monday was at the home of family members of the winery’s owners, Karl and Coco Umiker. The family is thankful for the “outpouring of kind words and offers of assistance,” according to a Facebook post from the winery. “As we help our family begin to rebuild their lives on the farm, we look forward to returning to some normalcy.”

