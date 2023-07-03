Clearwater Paper’s top five executives had compensation packages valued at a total of $10.7 million in 2022.
The earnings were shared in a proxy statement filed earlier this year with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Clearwater Paper’s top five executives had compensation packages valued at a total of $10.7 million in 2022.
The earnings were shared in a proxy statement filed earlier this year with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Arsen Kitch, Clearwater Paper’s president and CEO, received a compensation package valued at $4.69 million in 2022.
That included a base salary of $888,461, as well as stock awards, a cash bonus and a $15,000 contribution to the Spokane Symphony. Kitch serves on the symphony’s board of directors.
The value of compensation packages for 2022 for the other top executives was as follows: $1.63 million, Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer Michael Murphy; $1.41 million, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Pulp and Paperboard Division Steve Bowden; $1.61 million, Senior Vice President General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Michael Gadd; $1.32 million, Senior Vice President of Human Resources Kari Moyers.
Clearwater Paper finished 2022 with a net income of $46 million.
“In 2022, our executive team continued to perform well as we worked to offset the impacts of inflation and supply uncertainty with higher pricing and productivity,” according to the proxy statement.
“This translated into strong cash flows, further debt reduction, continued strong performance in our paperboard business and improved performance in our tissue business.”
Executive salaries at more than 10 companies of comparable sizes in similar industries helped determine how much executives at Clearwater Paper earn, according to the proxy statement.
The compensation practice involves paying executives competitive and fair compensation based on individual and company performance, according to the statement.
The objective is to “attract, retain, motivate and reward executives in order to enhance the long-term profitability of the company, foster stockholder value creation and align executives’ interests with those of our stockholders,” according to the statement.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.