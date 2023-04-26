For a food writer, one of the best things about going on vacation is not having to cook every day, all day. Then again, because your world revolves around testing recipes, vacation also can mean work, because if you go somewhere new and exciting, you’re bound to eat a dish or two you’ll want to re-create when you get home.

At least that’s what happened to me on a recent trip to Jackson Hole, Wyo. Midweek during our trip, my husband and I braved the snowy Teton Pass into Idaho in my sister’s SUV so we could spend a few hours snowshoeing at the Grand Targhee Resort. Famished after clomping atop the (very deep and very packed) snow, we stopped at Provisions Local Kitchen in the tiny town of Driggs for a little well-earned apres ski before heading back up the pass to Wyoming. I love anything with salsa verde, so the restaurant’s chilaquiles immediately caught my eye.