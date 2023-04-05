Add spice to Easter dessert

This image released by Milk Street shows a recipe for Yogurt Cake with Citrus and Spice. (Milk Street via AP)

 AP Uncredited

One beloved French cake is so easy that it is often the first recipe children are taught. And the main ingredient’s container is as crucial as the ingredient itself.

Gâteau au yaourt, or yogurt cake, took hold when yogurt began to be sold in tiny jars in the early 20th century. The jar itself doubled as the measuring unit for the cake’s other ingredients.