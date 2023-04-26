Q: Our 7-year-old daughter recently had a short-lived stomach virus. Ever since, she has been fearful that eating may make her sick. Every night at dinner she becomes concerned that she’s going to be sick and breaks down in tears.

My husband and I regrettably have lost our patience with her a few times and told her to just get over it. This has been going on for almost two months now. We are concerned this may become a pattern. How should we handle this situation?

