Child’s obedience is a natural response to effective leadership

The crucial issue is not whether a person occupies a position of authority; it is whether they exercise authority in a manner that deserves respect, writes family psychologist John Rosemond. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

Q: I recently read an article by a parenting expert who said adults need to earn the respect of children. That seems like one more progressive attempt to undermine parental authority. I believe children should respect adults no matter what. Don’t you agree?

A: No, I don’t agree. You’re saying, in effect, that respect is an entitlement due adults because they’re — what? Bigger? Older? Employed? Went through college?