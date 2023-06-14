Lettuce wraps are a quick-to-make and satisfying meal for people looking to save calories and carbs by substituting lettuce leaves for bread or tortillas. They’re also versatile, since they can be built around any combination of meats and veggies you might have on hand.

This dish gets much of its flavor from Thai red curry paste, which stars the concentrated flavors of galangal, shallots, garlic and lemongrass. I added sliced jalapeno pepper and diced pineapple for a spicy-sweet heat, but you could easily leave them out. A dash of soy sauce adds umami; for extra crunch, you might want to throw in some chopped cashews or peanuts before serving.