Parents should support son at Little League games

Your son wants both of his parents to cheer him on, writes Dr. Jann Blackstone. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

Q. My ex and I broke up three years ago. He’s recently remarried, and he sent me an email saying that his wife will now be accompanying him to our 8-year-old son’s Little League baseball games.

She has not been nice to me over the last year, and the thought of her going to the games makes me very uncomfortable. My ex never calls her on her behavior, and I feel out in the cold. I’m thinking I’m going to back off attending my son’s games because I don’t want to deal with my ex and this woman.