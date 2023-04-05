Cooperate to create holiday schedule

The agreement you made when you had children, that spirit of cooperation to allow them to experience important aspects of both parentsâ€™ lives, has not changed. That would mean, out of the spirit of cooperation, dad would allow the children to come over in the middle of the week for Passover, writes Dr. Jann Blackstone. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

Q. My ex is Christian and I am Jewish. When we were together, we made a vow that we would support each other’s faith in the eyes of the children.

This is our first attempt to celebrate the holidays after our split, and we have yet to put an agreed-upon holiday schedule in place. Passover is on a Wednesday (today) this year. It is his week, and he is reluctant to let the kids come over.

Tags

Recommended for you