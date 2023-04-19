Nissin Foods USA sure knows how to keep its customers on their toes.
The maker of the popular Cup Noodles ramen brand is moving into the breakfast market with a ramen noodle cup that tastes like pancakes, sausages and eggs.
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 1:20 am
“This idea was about how you bring all of those great breakfast cravings into a cup,” Priscila Stanton, senior vice president for marketing for Nissin Foods USA, told CNN.
Stanton went on to say that Americans might connect more with the sweetness of breakfast.
While some might turn their nose up to the idea of eating Cup Noodles for breakfast, nearly a quarter of people in the U.S. skip breakfast daily.
The breakfast cup isn’t the brand’s first product with an unusual flavor. In 2021, as part of its 50th anniversary, Nissin Foods released a limited-edition Pumpkin Spice flavor just in time for the fall.
Cup Noodles Breakfast is available in select Walmart stores and on the retailer’s website.
In 2021 alone, Nissian Foods sold more than 50 billion Cup Noodles worldwide. Now that they’ve added breakfast to their offerings, who knows where that number will go.
“We know our products are a go-to meal any time of the day,” Stanton said. “By adding Cup Noodles Breakfast to our line-up, we are truly feeding cravings around the clock — morning, noon, night, or late night.”
TNS
