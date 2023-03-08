Fish almondine, a nutty variation on a French classic, sole meuniere, in New York, Feb. 16, 2023. Any fish works, particularly lean flaky fillets, for this roasted dish, which is weeknight easy and Julia Child fancy. Food Stylist: Barrett Washburne. (Julia Gartland/The New York Times)
The almondine, which can be made by tossing a handful of sliced almonds into the butter to toast just before the lemon juice, in New York, Feb. 16, 2023. Any fish works, particularly lean flaky fillets, for fish almondine, which is weeknight easy and Julia Child fancy. (Julia Gartland/The New York Times)
Fish almondine, a nutty variation on a French classic, sole meuniere, in New York, Feb. 16, 2023. Any fish works, particularly lean flaky fillets, for this roasted dish, which is weeknight easy and Julia Child fancy. Food Stylist: Barrett Washburne. (Julia Gartland/The New York Times)
Fish almondine, a nutty variation on a French classic, sole meuniere, in New York, Feb. 16, 2023. Any fish works, particularly lean flaky fillets, for this roasted dish, which is weeknight easy and Julia Child fancy. Food Stylist: Barrett Washburne. (Julia Gartland/The New York Times)
Julia Gartland/New York Times
The almondine, which can be made by tossing a handful of sliced almonds into the butter to toast just before the lemon juice, in New York, Feb. 16, 2023. Any fish works, particularly lean flaky fillets, for fish almondine, which is weeknight easy and Julia Child fancy. (Julia Gartland/The New York Times)
Julia Gartland/New York Times
Fish almondine, a nutty variation on a French classic, sole meuniere, in New York, Feb. 16, 2023. Any fish works, particularly lean flaky fillets, for this roasted dish, which is weeknight easy and Julia Child fancy. Food Stylist: Barrett Washburne. (Julia Gartland/The New York Times)
F ish almondine, a variation on a classic meunière, combines toasted sliced almonds, brown butter and lemon juice as a sauce for sautéed, flour-dusted fillets.
In this easy, weeknight-appropriate version, the fish is roasted, skipping the flour, for a more delicate result. Then, the sauce gets extra citrus intensity from a bit of grated lemon zest.
Flaky white fish, or trout, is most traditional here. But the winning mix of brown butter, lemon and almonds is equally good on any kind of salmon, shrimp, green beans, asparagus — even roast chicken. And it comes together in a flash.
Roasted White Fish With Lemony Almondine
4 (6- to 8-ounce) fillets flaky white fish, such as hake, cod, flounder, or trout
Fine sea or table salt and black pepper
7 tablespoons unsalted butter
½ cup sliced almonds
1 lemon, zest finely grated, then fruit halved
1 tablespoon minced chives, plus more for garnish
Heat oven to 450 degrees. Place fish on a rimmed sheet pan and season fillets lightly with salt and black pepper on both sides. Cut 1 tablespoon butter into small pieces and scatter on top of the fish. Roast for 7 to 11 minutes, or until the fish is tender and cooked through. (Thin fillets will cook more quickly than thick ones.)
While fish roasts, in a large skillet, melt remaining 6 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Cook, swirling the pan, until the foam subsides and the butter turns a deep nut brown, 3 to 7 minutes. (Watch carefully so that it doesn’t burn.)
Add almonds to the pan and turn off the heat; the nuts will immediately start to brown. Toss them in the hot butter until golden, about 2 minutes, turning the heat back on to low if the nuts need a little more color. Squeeze the juice from half a lemon into the pan and stir in half of the grated lemon zest, the chives, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Taste and add more lemon juice and salt, if needed.
Pour the sauce over the fish and garnish with more chives and lemon zest. Serve warm, with the remaining lemon half on the side for squeezing. (You can cut it into wedges, if you like.)