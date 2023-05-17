It’s important to get true meaning of ‘bonus mom’ correct

The correct definition of bonus mom is a â€œwoman who did not give birth to the children she is helping to raise. This relationship is usually created by helping to parent a child of a spouse,â€ writes Dr. Jann Blackstone. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

With Mother’s Day on Sunday, I noted all sorts of bonus mom articles and merchandise were popping up all over the internet. This prompted me to Google the term. I was interested in what the results might say, since I made up the term more than 35 years ago, and this contributed to a whole Bonus Families movement.

At that point, society was changing, and I was living in what is now accepted as a bonus family. It was obvious to me — and so many others who felt the term “step” did not describe their family — we needed a new term that positively addressed the way we truly felt about each other.

