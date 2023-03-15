‘Omelets’ are packed with vegetables

The omelet as most Americans know it is a French import. But cooks the world over have combined whipped eggs with cooked ingredients since at least the ancient Persians.

And often, “omelets” from other cultures are a lot less fussy than the filled and folded bistro classic.