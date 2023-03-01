One-bowl chocolate cake is a snap

A flourless chocolate cake. This one-bowl recipe uses chocolate chips melted into the batter to give it a rich taste and fudgy texture. Food Stylist: Susie Theodorou; Prop Stylist: Paige Hicks. (Jenny Huang/The New York Times)

 JENNY HUANG

Crackly on top and fudgy yet tender in the center, this cake tastes like a complex restaurant dessert but comes together effortlessly in one bowl.

Chocolate chips save you the messy step of chopping chocolate bars and deliver deep flavor along with cocoa powder. If you don’t have a springform pan, a regular cake pan lined with foil all around makes it easy to lift out the delicate cake, which melts in your mouth when served warm or at room temperature.