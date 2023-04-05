Playing with his food helps toddler son’s brain grow

A 22-month-old boy playing with his food is engaged in an innocent and playful process that involves curiosity, discovery and creativity, writes family psychologist John Rosemond. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

Q: Our 22-month-old son has developed a bad habit of spitting out bites of food. The first time it happened, I had set a cup on his tray while he was still chewing a bite of food. He removed the food from his mouth, set it on his tray and then took a drink. I thought nothing of it, but it’s gotten progressively worse since then.

Sometimes he’ll chew a bite of food for a while, take it out of his mouth, put it on his tray and take a bite of something else. Then he puts the half-chewed bite back in his mouth and begins chewing on it again. If I catch him before he spits out a bite, I can sometimes coach him into chewing and swallowing.

Tags

Recommended for you