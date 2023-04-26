Roast crispy tofu with sugar snap peas for sheet-pan meal

Adding grated Parmesan to a coating of cornstarch and oil makes for especially crispy tofu with a fricolike crust.
In this recipe, the tofu is roasted on a sheet-pan alongside sugar snap peas and onions, which become tender and caramelized.
It’s a colorful spring dish that can be varied endlessly depending on the season. Try broccoli or mushrooms in winter, cherry tomatoes in summer or butternut squash in fall.
Crispy Baked Tofu With Sugar Snap Peas
1 (14- to 16-ounce) package extra-firm or firm tofu, cut into 1-inch-thick slices
1½ teaspoons kosher salt, plus more as needed
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon cornstarch
5 tablespoons grated Parmesan (see note) plus more for serving
1 large red onion, cut into ¼-inch wedges (about 2 cups)
12 ounces sugar snap peas, trimmed and halved crosswise
1½ teaspoons fresh lemon juice, plus more for serving
1/3 cup chopped fresh mint, cilantro or dill (or a combination), for garnish
Arrange tofu slices on a clean kitchen towel or paper towels. Cover with another kitchen towel (or paper towels), and place a flat cutting board or baking pan on top. If your cutting board is lightweight, stack a few cans or a skillet on top to weigh it down (or use a tofu press if you have one). Let tofu drain for at least 15 minutes and up to 45 minutes.
Heat oven to 400 degrees and line a rimmed sheet pan with parchment paper.
Transfer tofu slices to a cutting board and cut into 1-inch cubes. Pat them dry with paper towels and season both sides with ¾ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper.
In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 tablespoon oil and cornstarch. Add tofu to the mixture and gently toss until evenly coated. Place tofu on one side of the prepared sheet pan. Sprinkle with 4 tablespoons Parmesan.
In a large bowl, toss together the red onion wedges, sugar snap peas, lemon juice, remaining ¾ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Drizzle in remaining 2 tablespoons oil, tossing to combine.
Arrange vegetables on the empty side of the prepared sheet pan and sprinkle with remaining tablespoon of Parmesan. Bake until tofu is crisp and golden brown and the vegetables are soft, 25 to 35 minutes. Halfway through baking, use a spatula to flip tofu and toss vegetables, keeping tofu and vegetables separate.
To serve, sprinkle with herbs and a little more Parmesan, and drizzle with more lemon juice and olive oil.
Note: Most Parmesan is made with animal rennet in processing, but some cheeses are made with vegetarian enzymes. BelGioioso, a cheese brand available at major grocery stores across the United States, makes a vegetarian Parmesan that is labeled as such, and Organic Valley grated Parmesan lists vegetarian enzymes in its ingredients. Nutritional yeast may be used as a substitute in this step.
Total time: 1 hour 10 minutes; makes 2 to 3 servings.
