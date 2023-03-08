Shepherd’s pie is perfect fit for St. Patrick’s Day

Shepherd's Pie. (Linda Gassenheimer/TNS)

Around this time of year with St. Patrick’s Day coming up, shepherd’s pie comes to mind.

The pie has a savory meat filling topped with mashed potatoes and cheese. It’s usually made with lamb or ground lamb, but it is also made with ground beef and then called cottage pie. There’s always a discussion about whether the pies are Irish or English. The answer is both. Either way, enjoy this quick dinner.