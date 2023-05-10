Very sadly, my longtime friend and renowned curry expert Raghavan Iyer passed away shortly after I interviewed him about his new book, “On the Curry Trail.” I feel privileged to have known him for so many years and have great admiration for his work.

After our chat, I was hungry for a quick curry dinner. One of his points was that he made his own curry powder mixture. I asked him about using prepared curry powder from the market, and he gave his OK. But he said it’s important to make sure the bottle is new for maximum flavor.