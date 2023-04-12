Solve child’s behavioral issues with good leadership

Good leadership consists of a positive guiding vision, decisiveness, self-confidence, and a commitment to help the people one is leading bring out the very best in themselves. (Dreamstime/TNS)

The questions parents most frequently ask begin “What should I do when my child ...” and closes with a description of a vexing behavior; for example: “What should I do when my child bites the family dog?”

This particular choice of words reflects the contemporary belief that for any given misbehavior, there is one specific method or consequence that will bring it to an end. This point of view holds that discipline is accomplished via the clever manipulation of reward and punishment. In answer to the demand, parenting experts have come up with timeouts, countdowns or count-ups, reward charts and other variations on the reward-punishment theme.

