Some grandparents told they can’t care for grandkids

Restricting or barring grandparents from the lives of their grandchildren is symptomatic of the neo-progressive notion that not only are new ideas better than old ones, but the old ones are downright dangerous and must be erased from the record, writes family psychologist John Rosemond. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

Our question of the week is, “Pray tell, what is ‘outdated’ about obedience, respect, proper manners, and humility?”

Said QOTW is prompted by numerous grandparents who have informed me that they are not qualified, apparently, to care for their grandchildren because they are not hip to the most up-to-date parenting methods.

Tags

Recommended for you