There are ways to stop the tantrums of toddlers

Some toddlers, by their third birthdays, have developed fairly good emotional control, and some have not. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

Q: When we reprimand our 34-month-old daughter for something — anything — she begins to wail like we’re beating her. Whether we firmly redirect or simply say, “No,” she begins to scream like a banshee. The cry is piercingly loud, like a full-blown tantrum. She has now started screaming if one of us even looks disapprovingly at her.

Shouldn’t she have outgrown this by now? Why is she doing this and what can we do to stop it?

Tags

Recommended for you