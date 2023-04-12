This quick Dutch baby pancake is easy to prep and sure to please

A Dutch baby pancake in New York, Feb. 27, 2023. This large, fluffy pancake is excellent for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dessert any time of year. Food styled by Hadas Smirnoff. Props styled by Megan Hedgepeth. (Linda Xiao/The New York Times)

 Linda Xiao/New York Times

This large, fluffy pancake is excellent for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dessert any time of year. And it comes together in about five blessed minutes.

Just dump all of the ingredients into a blender, give it a good whirl, pour it into a heated skillet sizzling with butter, and pop it into the oven. Twenty-five minutes later? Bliss.

