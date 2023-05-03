Try twisting up home-baked pretzels

Soft pretzels in New York, March 30, 2023. Compared with a tricky loaf of sourdough, these classic treats arenÕt hard to get right, and can similarly scratch the itch for a baking project. Food styled by Simon Andrews. (Kerri Brewer/The New York Times)
Traditional pretzels are dipped in a lye solution to give them that quintessential pretzel tang and gorgeous color — but this fun home-baking project relies instead upon baking soda.
Food-science writer Harold McGee suggested baking the baking soda before using it to mimic lye more effectively. It takes a little bit of extra time, but very little extra effort, and the results are well worth it: These pretzels are deeply burnished and flavorful.
Before twisting the dough, if your ropes are a little thicker at the ends, you can trim the thicker bits and cook them separately — following the same procedure as for the pretzels — to make pretzel bites.
Pretzels are best enjoyed the day that they’re made. You can freeze leftovers for another day and reheat them tucked in a foil packet in the oven, but the results are never quite as good. Instead, halve the recipe and make only five if 10 is too many for one day.
Soft Pretzels
For the water bath
¾ cup baking soda
¼ cup dark brown sugar
For the dough
2¼ teaspoons (1 0.25-ounce packet) active dry yeast
3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon dark brown sugar
3¾ cups bread flour
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces, at room temperature
2 teaspoons kosher salt
To finish
1 large egg, lightly beaten
Pretzel salt or coarse sea salt, for sprinkling
Prepare the baking soda for the water bath: Heat the oven to 300 degrees. Cover a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Spread the baking soda out onto the prepared sheet and bake for 1 hour. Transfer to an airtight container until ready to use. (The baking soda loses volume after it’s baked.) You’ll need ½ cup of the baked baking soda for the water bath.
Prepare the dough: In a glass measuring cup or small bowl, combine 1¼ cups warm water with the yeast and 1 teaspoon of the brown sugar. Set aside until foamy, about 5 minutes.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine the flour, butter, salt and remaining 3 tablespoons brown sugar. Using the paddle attachment, beat the mixture on low until the butter is evenly distributed. Switch to the dough hook. Add the yeast mixture and mix on medium-low until just combined, then knead on medium speed until the dough becomes smooth and elastic, 5 to 6 minutes. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 8 hours and up to 24 hours. It will puff in the fridge but will stop once it cools down.
Shape the dough: Set two silicone baking mats on two rimmed baking sheets. (Do not use parchment, as the dough will stick.) On an unfloured work surface, roll and pat the cold dough out to an even 10-by-18-inch rectangle. Using a pizza wheel (or a sharp knife) and a ruler, cut the dough lengthwise into 10 (18-by-1-inch) strips.
Working with one piece at a time, roll each strip into a rounded rope, without making it longer. Shape the dough into U, then twist the ends around each other and bring them down to overlap the bottom. Transfer to one of the prepared baking sheets. Repeat with the remaining strips. Set the two baking sheets aside, uncovered, for 45 minutes.
After 45 minutes, heat the oven to 425 degrees, with racks positioned in the upper and lower thirds of the oven.
Prepare the water bath: To a deep 10-inch skillet, add 4 cups of water and the brown sugar; bring to a simmer on medium-high. Stir in ½ cup of the baked baking soda. (Discard any remaining baked baking soda or reserve for another use.) Carefully transfer 1 to 2 pretzels, top side down, to the water. Cook for about 10 seconds per side and then use a slotted metal spatula to transfer the pretzels back to the prepared baking sheet, reshaping as necessary. Repeat with the remaining pretzels.
Brush the pretzels with the beaten egg and sprinkle with salt. Bake until deep golden brown, rotating the positions of the baking sheets halfway through, 15 to 20 minutes. Serve warm.
Total time: About 2 hours (plus at least 8 hours’ chilling and 45 minutes’ resting); makes 10 pretzels.
