Try twisting up home-baked pretzels

Soft pretzels in New York, March 30, 2023. Compared with a tricky loaf of sourdough, these classic treats arenÕt hard to get right, and can similarly scratch the itch for a baking project. Food styled by Simon Andrews. (Kerri Brewer/The New York Times)

 Kerri Brewer/New York Times

Traditional pretzels are dipped in a lye solution to give them that quintessential pretzel tang and gorgeous color — but this fun home-baking project relies instead upon baking soda.

Food-science writer Harold McGee suggested baking the baking soda before using it to mimic lye more effectively. It takes a little bit of extra time, but very little extra effort, and the results are well worth it: These pretzels are deeply burnished and flavorful.