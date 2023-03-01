What to do when child calls parent’s new partner ‘Mommy’

Some specific things must be discussed prior to moving in with someone who has children. One is what the children will call you, writes Dr. Jann Blackstone. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime/Tribune News Service

Q. My daughter and son really like their dad’s girlfriend. She lives with him and has two kids of her own. I am very grateful she is so good to my children.

But, here’s the problem. It doesn’t happen all the time, but lately they have been calling her “Mommy” when I pick them up. Like, “Bye, Mommy. See you soon!” It really upsets me.

Tags

Recommended for you