You should never vent online about an ex

If you slander your co-parent online, it could affect your time with the children, writes Dr. Jann Blackstone. (Mykhailo Polenok/Dreamstime/TNS)

 Mykhailo Polenok

Q. My ex is accusing me of all sorts of terrible things on Facebook. The court doesn’t listen to his accusations, so he plays it out on the internet. For example, he writes I’m a cheater, a wh---, I’ve taken his children, none of which is true. So many of our friends have blocked him, and he even blames me for that. What can I do? What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. Good ex-etiquette is “good behavior after divorce or separation.” There is nothing about that behavior that can be said to be good.