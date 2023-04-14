A rack filled with new T-shirts from the brand Junk Food Clothing stood near the entrance to the Storm Cellar in Lewiston on a recent weekday.
Based in Los Angeles, Junk Food Clothing excels at making apparel with graphics from well-loved companies like Ford and Budweiser, said Caleb Warner, who owns the Storm Cellar with his wife, Lydia Warner.
The T-shirts account for 30% of the store’s new inventory, which also includes brands such as Madewell and Urban Outfitters. The new items are sold at deeply discounted prices, according to Warner.
“We’re always looking for deals we can pass on to our customers,” he said.
The remainder of the inventory is carefully curated, previously worn clothing, shoes and accessories, mostly for women and men, along with some home decor.
Much of the merchandise comes from the region. The Warners accept items anytime the Storm Cellar is open, paying in cash the same day, or more in store credit for the clothing that meets their criteria for brands, styles and condition, the Warners said.
The store, which opened in early March, is the second location of the Storm Cellar, which was founded in Moscow by Austin and Laura Storm. The Warners have a licensing agreement with the Storms to use the Storm Cellar name.
The Storm Cellar is at 835 Main St., in a former U.S. Bank branch. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.