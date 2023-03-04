Colfax Bulldogs vs Okanogan Bulldogs

Colfax's girls team poses for a photo after beating Okanogan for the Washington Class 2B state title at Spokane Arena.

 James Snook/For The Tribune

SPOKANE — One year after watching the opposing team celebrate a state title at their expense, the Colfax Bulldogs girls basketball team achieved perfection, redemption and a state crown all in one.

The yellow-and-blue clad fans packed in on their side of Spokane Arena jumped and yelled as their Bulldogs rushed each other at midcourt for embraces and tears in celebration of their Washington Class 2B state championship Saturday.

