SPOKANE — One year after watching the opposing team celebrate a state title at their expense, the Colfax Bulldogs girls basketball team achieved perfection, redemption and a state crown all in one.
The yellow-and-blue clad fans packed in on their side of Spokane Arena jumped and yelled as their Bulldogs rushed each other at midcourt for embraces and tears in celebration of their Washington Class 2B state championship Saturday.
Colfax 59, Okanogan 52.
There was no panic on the Colfax players’ faces when their best player fouled out midway through the fourth quarter, nor was there any fear in their eyes when Okanogan (25-2) almost erased their 16-point lead in the fourth quarter, cutting it to just two with 1:20 remaining.
Lauryn York hit a free throw, Hailey Demler made one from the line and senior point guard Jaisha Gibb went 3-of-4 from the stripe in the final 30 seconds to seal the game for Colfax (28-0).
Okanogan had stormed back with five 3s in the fourth quarter, but Colfax kept the opposing Bulldogs off the scoreboard for the final 1:44.
With the championship win, Colfax completed the regular season undefeated at 28-0 — the first team to run the table in the classification since Okanogan did it in in 2016.
“It means everything. I’m honestly shaking right now. I’m so happy,” Gibb said, a trophy and a string from the basketball net in her hands. “I’m sad this is my last time playing but coming out with a win and going undefeated means everything to everyone, to our crowd, and definitely my family and my parents and my teammates.”
Colfax post Brynn McGaughy finished with 19 points before fouling out with 2:41 to go and Demler racked up 19 of her own, many coming on timely 3-pointers. Gibb tallied 12, all after halftime.
“I don’t even know if there’s a word to describe that game in its entirety,” Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said. “For it to come down the way that it did and for our kids to step up, I don't even have a word for it. I’m so proud.”