The City Council last night referred to its Traffic Committee a request that it halt a group’s work on a North Lewiston track and prevent go-cart racing there.
A petition signed by 35 North Lewiston opponents to operation of the track was presented to the council. The track, which councilmen said has been used for stock car and motorcycle racing for several years, is east of 29th St.
Dr. Warren LaFollette, spokesman for a group of go-cart enthusiasts, said a wooden fence eight feet high is being built around the track. He said the group studied a track at Spokane and found that such a fence muffles noise. Those objecting to the track said in their petition that noise from the track would constitute a public nuisance.
Dr. LaFollette also said the group is surfacing the track with asphalt. He said stock car and micro-midget racers also will use the track. Go-carts are small four-wheeled vehicles powered by gasoline engines. Stock cars are standard autos used in racing. Micro-midgets are small racing cars.
Mayor Marvin Dean questioned whether “there are 35 people in the area.” He said the track is being improved by a group of responsible residents. Councilman Martin McKay said cart racing “is a form of recreation and it is done all over the country. They have to have a place to do it.”
Matt Kovanen, city building inspector, said the development is in a commercial zone where tracks of that type are permitted.
This story was published in the Sept. 19, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.