The man who gave the public McCroskey State Park in Idaho did so in honor of his beloved mother, and he cared for it until his final days.

The 5,300-acre park sits on a mountain north of Potlatch just off U.S. Highway 95. There is one access road, Skyline Drive, that snakes its way through the park and gives adventurers access to trails, camping spots, cedar forests and spectacular views of the Palouse.

