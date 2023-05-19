Washington’s stretch of the Blue Mountains serve many purposes.
They are home to a wide range of species, like elk, black bears and forest grouse. They provide timber for nearby mills. And they are a favorite recreation destination for adjacent communities like Pomeroy and the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
If you’ve never been, consider a drive into the Blues — and aim for Wenatchee Guard Station if you need a precise destination.
The modest, cabin-like structure was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1935. The building is retired from its official duty as a remote Forest Service work site. But its working days are not over. It is now part of the agency’s rental program and can be reserved at Recreation.gov for $50 per night. With that in mind, if you visit on a day trip and see that it is occupied, please give the renters some space. There is plenty of room near the station for nonrenters to take in the stunning views of Wenatchee Creek and the Grande Ronde River Valley beyond.
Surrounding forests are a great spot to pick morel mushrooms in the spring and sweet, purple huckleberries later in the summer. Those looking for more adventure can explore far beyond the guard station. It sits on Forest Service Road 42 that connects to Road 40. Together they trace a spine of ridges that offer wonderful views and several options for a loop drives.
Those up for a longer day can drive from Asotin to Pomeroy, by way of the Blues. Those looking for a shorter loop can travel from Asotin, to Cloverland and on to the Guard Station. From there, they can follow the 42 Road northwest and join the 40 road to Clearwater Lookout and return to Asotin via the Lick Creek Road. A map of the Umatilla National Forest, or its Pomeroy Ranger District, is advisable for those unfamiliar with the area. n
Wenatchee Guard Station
Location: Along Road 42 on the Pomeroy Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest southwest of Asotin.
Difficulty (1-5 scale): 3. Expect gravel roads that may be rough in spots depending on the season. The area may remain blocked by snow into May.
Getting there: From the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, drive to Asotin and turn right on Asotin Creek Road. Keep left to access Cloverland Road and proceed for about 28 miles. Turn right on Road 43 and the station is only about a quarter-mile away.
