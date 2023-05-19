A short hike to see an ancient giant

Dendrology enthusiasts, this is the spot for you. The Giant Cedar Grove Trailhead, located on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest 30 minutes north of Elk River, marks the beginning of a paved and accessible trail where hikers can see the “Champion Tree of Idaho.”
On your hike, you’ll see rich stands of old growth cedar, along with ferns, alder and Pacific yew.
The star of the show, a roughly 3,000-year-old giant western red cedar, dwarfs all other trees in the area thanks to its damp location away from competition.
The tree is listed in both Idaho and National Registers of “big trees” at more than 177 feet tall and 18 feet in diameter at chest height. The short hike is easy, family-friendly, and generally quiet. One hiker reported seeing wildlife, including a coyote and black bear.
To get there, from Elk River take County Road 382 north for approximately 10 miles, then turn right on Forest Service Road 4764. The trailhead is a quarter-mile beyond the parking area.
The trail’s open season starts in May, though some slow-to-melt snow could make the gravel road to the trail inaccessible until later in the spring. There is a restroom in the parking area. n
Giant Cedar Grove Trail
Location: 30 minutes north of Elk River
What You’ll Do: A walking trail with access to the “Champion Tree of Idaho”
Difficulty (1-5 scale): 2.
Nearby Sites of Interest: The town of Elk River, Elk Creek campgrounds, Elk Creek Falls
