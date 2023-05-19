A short hike to see an ancient giant

A giant western red cedar along the Giant Cedar Gove Trail nearby Elk River is pictured.

 File photo

Dendrology enthusiasts, this is the spot for you. The Giant Cedar Grove Trailhead, located on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest 30 minutes north of Elk River, marks the beginning of a paved and accessible trail where hikers can see the “Champion Tree of Idaho.”

On your hike, you’ll see rich stands of old growth cedar, along with ferns, alder and Pacific yew.

