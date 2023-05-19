Along U.S. Highway 12 and the Clearwater River lies the creation site for the Nez Perce Tribe.
The Heart of the Monster is where the creation story of the Nimiipuu, or Nez Perce, takes place, which began when Iceye’ye, or Coyote, killed a monster that was eating all the animals. Coyote tricks the monster into eating him and cuts out his heart, which becomes the rocky mound known as the Heart of the Monster. Coyote then creates the Native American tribes, including the Nimiipuu.
Those who visit the site will get a more detailed version of the story with signs and an audio recording of the story in English and Nez Perce. From the parking lot, it’s a short walk to the geological structure that is the Heart of the Monster.
The site is a sacred and spiritual location for the Nez Perce Tribe, which means:
No climbing or defacing rock features.
Digging and collecting rocks is not allowed.
Metal detectors and drone use is not allowed.
No littering.
Dogs must be leashed at all times and waste must be picked up and thrown away.
It’s not the only site along U.S. Highway 12 that connects to legends from the Nez Perce Tribe.
Coyote’s Fishnet is the place where Coyote threw his fishnet onto the hill on the south side of the Clearwater River. There is a sign and a pullout marking the spot. To get there from Lewiston, travel east 6 miles along U.S. Highway 12/95, and the pullout will be on the right.
From Coyote’s Fishnet, there is also the Ant and the Yellowjacket, where Coyote turned two insects into stone during a fight. To get there from Coyote’s Fishnet, travel northeast on U.S. Highway 12/95 for 1.8 miles, use the right lane to take the U.S. Highway 12 ramp to Missoula/Orofino and continue 0.7 miles. A sign marking the spot can be found at a pullout on the right.
All the sites are part of the Nez Perce National Historical Park and there is no entrance fee.
Heart of the Monster
Location: Off U.S. Highway 12 near Kamiah. From Kamiah, turn right onto U.S. 12/Third Street, following signs for Kooskia/Missoula. Continue for 2 miles and the Heart of the Monster will be on the right.
Difficulty (1-5 scale): 1.
What to do: Explore the site’s interpretive shelter with two exhibits and audio program, walk 0.2 miles to the Heart of the Monster, follow short scenic trail that is 0.5 miles long.
Other amenities: RV parking, restrooms, water fountain, picnic tables
Other areas of interest: The Heart of the Monster is part of the Nez Perce National Historical Park, which has sites in Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington, including the Spalding Visitor Center 10 miles east of Lewiston on U.S. Highway 95 and Buffalo Eddy 18 miles south of Asotin along Snake River Road. Nez Perce Tourism located in Lewiston also provides guided tours of Nimiipuu sites and other cultural experiences from tribal members.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.