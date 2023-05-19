With a lot of love and dedication, almost two decades worth of restoration work has made the Potlatch Train Depot a true hidden gem in northern Idaho.
When the Washington, Idaho and Montana Railway History Preservation Group took over the depot in 2001, it didn’t know how much work it’d be getting into. But the group stayed committed to the station, and its hard work paid off.
The depot, more than 100 years old, has been restored to its original condition. From its signature red paint to its antique iron-plated windows, the station will teleport its visitors to the pioneer era of early Idaho.
The group finished restoration efforts on the depot in 2016, when it completed renovations on the second floor. In 2007, the group restored its exterior and replaced the roof, and in 2010 it renovated the first floor. Both floors include historically accurate fixtures, and the second floor contains 11 refurbished spaces.
Visitors can enjoy collections of history, artifacts from the historic Washington, Idaho and Montana Railway and board rail cars dating back to the 1910s and ’20s. The depot offers a special event space on the first floor, and for those who can’t get enough of the station can rent out spaces on the second floor. The gift shop is hard to pass by, as all proceeds go toward maintenance of the entire depot.
Found on a route stretching almost 50 miles from Palouse to Bovill, the depot was consequential to the development of the Palouse. Most famous for supporting the Northwest’s logging industry, the depot watched load after load of timber rattle down the rails. It also welcomed people who migrated to the region.
Built in 1906, it began to exchange freights and passengers with three other railroads including the Northern Pacific in Palouse, the Great Northern in Palouse and the Milwaukee Road in Bovill. When passenger services were discontinued in 1955, it was primarily used for freight and timber being transported around the Pacific Northwest.
Over the years, the depot has passed through the ownership of four different railroads. It operated as an independent line before being purchased by the Milwaukee Road in 1962, Burlington North in 1980, Palouse River and Coulee City in 1996 and the Washington Idaho since 2007.
The depot is a perfect spot for anyone who loves trains and the history of Idaho’s beginnings. Visitors can also admire the hard work and restoration efforts that went into preserving this piece of northern Idaho’s history. n
Potlatch Train Depot
Location: 185 Sixth St., Potlatch.
What you’ll do: Board rail cars that are more than 100 years old and visit the museum full of artifacts and collections over the depot’s long history.
Difficulty (1-5 scale): 1. You’ll be able to relax while admiring the station’s well-preserved fixtures.
Don’t forget: Stay off the tracks, trains may still be passing through and can be surprisingly quiet.
