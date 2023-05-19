Bryce Sifers, 13, does throws his scooter forward while reaching down to grab the base in a finger whip as his dad Brian Sifers (right) looks on at the Lewiston Mtn Dew Skatepark on Monday morning, Sept. 7, 2020. Bryce has always rode scooter and began trying tricks 2 years ago for the fun and the challenge. The skatepark located right next to the levee is frequented by skaters of all skill levels.
Kids cast long shadows as they roller skate along the Greenbelt Walkway under the Southway Bridge in Clarkston on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
August Frank/For Daytripping
A pair of bicyclists throw up their hands as they ride down the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail under the setting sun on Wednesday evening, Sept. 9 , 2020.
August Frank/For Daytripping
August Frank/Tribune
People stop along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail to watch a barge push its load under the Clearwater River Railroad Bridge on Wednesday morning, Aug. 19, 2020.
A quartet of pelicans soared over the Clearwater River on a recent Sunday near its confluence with the Snake River. Minutes later, a rainbow materialized in the sky roughly where the birds had just flown.
As the rainbow’s colors grew more brilliant, pedestrians along the Lewiston Levee Parkway stopped, almost in unison as if they were being choreographed, and stared in wonder before grabbing their cellphones to take pictures.
Such moments so intense that they bring a small part of the world to a standstill are what draw hundreds to the Lewiston Levee Parkway and its counterpart, the Greenbelt just across the state line in neighboring Clarkston.
The 19 miles of paved trails a short distance from the homes of many Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin residents are the area’s not-so-secret healthy addiction.
In Idaho, the paths go from Hells Gate State Park and into and through Lewiston. A lesser known leg of the system runs east of Lewiston on the north side of the Clearwater River, often paralleling U.S. Highway 12/95.
It’s a place of chance encounters with friends; 15-minute, fresh-air breaks from work; and walks on weekends when schedules crowded by family commitments and chores put hikes at more remote destinations out of reach.
Located at Idaho’s lowest elevation, the accessible outdoor space has surprisingly diverse amenities in one of the mildest climates of a mountainous state.
Bicycling, walking and running are permitted on the paths that offer expansive views of the two rivers and the Lewiston Hill.
Nature mingles with commerce here: From a single vantage point, it’s sometimes possible to see pelicans and mallard ducks, as well as an overnight cruise ship, grain silos and Lewiston’s wastewater treatment plant.
Those birds are part of the rotating cast of wildlife that can also include heron, coots, deer, osprey, mink, otters and bald eagles.
It’s where people gather for beloved annual events such as the Seaport River Run and a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony. It’s one of the best spots to view Community Spirit Fireworks on July 4 and the Lighted Boat Parade during the holiday season.
Throughout the year, boaters launch their vessels at ramps adjacent to the trails. Children swing, slide and climb at playgrounds at Kiwanis Park in Lewiston and Swallows Park in Clarkston. Families gather to celebrate graduations, weddings and reunions at picnic table shelters.
More intense forms of activity are available too.
East of Lewiston’s railroad bridge, fitness enthusiasts can test their strength and endurance on equipment such as a rowing machine, monkey bars and balance beams on springs. They can also improvise fat-burning workouts on stairs at Chestnut Street in Clarkston, and Kiwanis Park and near the Railroad Bridge, both in Lewiston.
Whatever brings people to the paths, chances are high they’ll return again and again if they live in the area. If you don’t know why, ask a local. n
Lewiston-Clarkston Valley trail system
Location: Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Lewiston parking lots are along Snake River Avenue and the Levee Bypass. Clarkston parking lots are just north of the Interstate Bridge on the east end of Chestnut Street and off Washington State Route 129.
What to do: Bicycle, picnic, fish or walk. (One popular route is “walking the bridges,” which often starts from the Southway boat launch in Lewiston or the Clarkston boat launch just north of Interstate Bridge.)
Difficulty (1-5 scale): 1 if you’re walking on a mild day. 3 if you’re stair running in 90-degree temperatures.
Nearby sites of interest: Downtown Lewiston and Asotin; Locomotive Park in Lewiston, home to the Winter Spirit light display; and Clarkston’s commercial district.
