The natural wonders of the Inland Northwest offer a wealth of summer adventures located within easy reach of our homes.
Readers of the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News reacted with overwhelming support this time last year as we rolled out the first edition of this publication, Daytripping. We asked you to let us know what you thought of the section that follows the premise of places to go and things to do for the cost of little more than a tank of gas.
As promised, with your support, this is the second edition of Daytripping, which features 15 destinations that you can travel to and return home from all while forking out little more than the cost of fueling up your automobile.
Mind you, the cost of fuel is nothing to sneeze at again this summer travel season, but the trips featured in the following pages are worth the time and expense.
A few of the highlights of this special section include:
The Lochsa Historical Ranger Station northeast of Kooskia. The log structure was built in 1925 and originally was used as a backcountry ranger station by the U.S. Forest Service. In 1976, the station was formally dedicated as an interpretive site, as part of the nation’s Bicentennial Celebration.
l A drive along Snake River Road south of Asotin offers a scenic path to Heller Bar, where the Grande Ronde and Snake rivers meet.
l The Giant Cedar Grove Trailhead, located on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest north of Elk River. It marks the beginning of a paved and accessible trail where hikers can see the “Champion Tree of Idaho.”
Read on to find out about these trips and more. And, again, let us know what you think. There might be a third edition of Daytripping come this time next year.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News. He can be reached at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.
