The peaks of the Seven Devils Mountain Range give Hells Canyon its extraordinary depth.

The canyon — which snakes its way north and forms much of the border between Idaho and Oregon — counts He Devil, She Devil, The Ogre and other monstrous summits as its eastern rim. Because some of them reach more than 9,000 feet above sea level, the canyon is deemed to measure 8,000 feet from top to bottom, making it the deepest in North America.

