The peaks of the Seven Devils Mountain Range give Hells Canyon its extraordinary depth.
The canyon — which snakes its way north and forms much of the border between Idaho and Oregon — counts He Devil, She Devil, The Ogre and other monstrous summits as its eastern rim. Because some of them reach more than 9,000 feet above sea level, the canyon is deemed to measure 8,000 feet from top to bottom, making it the deepest in North America.
You can view much, but not all, of that depth from the base of the mountains. Windy Saddle and Heavens Gate Lookout offer stunning views of the mountains and the wrinkled canyon below. You can’t see all the way to the Snake River but much of the viewshed includes the Seven Devils and Hells Canyon wilderness areas.
The pair of vantage points are an adventurous drive from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley but are well worth the time. The mountains are gorgeous and during much of the summer, their slopes are speckled with stunning wildflowers. Hiking and backpacking trails abound. Seven Devils Lake is a short walk from the nearby Seven Devils Campground. The Windy Saddle Trailhead provides longer routes to wilderness lakes at the base of the mountains.
Expect a long day and sometimes a rough ride. According to Google Maps, it’s 134 miles and about three hours from Lewiston to Heavens Gate Lookout. Depending on how recently it’s been graded, the road from the Riggins area to the lookout can be rough. Go slow and it should be a doable journey for most rigs with decent suspension like small SUVs and pickup trucks. This is a high-elevation destination and can be snowed shut until late June or early July. n
Heavens Gate Lookout and Windy Saddle
Getting there: Forest Service Road 517 joins U.S. Highway 95 just less than a mile south of Riggins. Turn right and follow the road for 17 miles.
Learn more: Information is available at the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area office at Riggins.
