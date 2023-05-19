If you’re looking for a fun Sunday drive, check out Snake River Road, south of Asotin, which offers a beautiful path to Heller Bar, where the Grande Ronde and Snake rivers meet.
You may encounter some road construction during the jaunt, but the slight delay could give you time to spot wildlife meandering along the canyon or a closer look at the impressive jet boats zipping up and down the Snake River.
Heller Bar, located about a half-hour’s drive from Asotin, has a boat launch, a view of the Rogersburg community and a glimpse of the Grande Ronde River. If you keep on driving, you could end up in Oregon.
Parking at the Heller Bar boat launch requires a Discover Pass, but experienced captains warn it’s not the best place for novice boaters to learn the ropes. The strong current can be tricky.
Heller Bar is the gateway to Hells Canyon, and a great place to view the roaring river and towering bluffs that are the trademark of the rugged landscape. Public restrooms are available, but the restaurant is no longer operating.
This is the primary launch point for folks who venture into the heart of the canyon via jet boat. It’s also the takeout spot for rafters who float through the lower Salmon River gorge. The Salmon River joins the Snake about 20 miles upstream.
During the fall, Heller Bar becomes crowded with both boat and bank anglers fishing for steelhead.
Daytrippers can bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the sights and sounds of Hells Canyon at Heller Bar. Along the way, you’ll see impressive houses on Snake River Road, gorgeous gardens and a myriad display of animals, which may include a zebra near 10-Mile Bridge. n
Heller Bar
Location: 22.5 miles south of Asotin via Snake River Road.
What you’ll do: Launch a boat or raft, picnic, see the sights.
Difficulty (1-5 scale): 2. Drive takes about 36 minutes, depending on construction. Last stretch of the road is gravel.
Don’t forget: Discover Pass is required to park here. Restrooms and camping available year-round. No restaurant is on site, so bring snacks.
What to do nearby: Stop at Buffalo Eddy along the way to view ancient petroglyphs.
