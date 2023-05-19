The Lochsa Historical Ranger Station, located about 48 miles northeast of Kooskia along U.S. Highway 12, is a popular draw for tourists traveling between Idaho and Montana.
The idyllic log structure was built in 1925 and originally used as a backcountry ranger station by the U.S. Forest Service. It served as the administrative hub for fire lookouts, a bunkhouse for smoke chasers and was a key part of the Forest Service’s system of pack trails and telephone lines.
In 1976, the station was formally dedicated as an interpretive site, as part of the nation’s Bicentennial Celebration. The station also is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The visitor center, located within the Alternate Ranger’s cabin, sits amid a shady oasis of conifers and locust trees.
The ranger station is adjacent to the Lochsa River corridor that borders the highway. The Lochsa, which means “rough water” in the Nez Perce language, was designated in 1968 as part of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. The Lochsa and Selway rivers are the two primary tributaries of the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River and have no dams or regulated flow. In late spring, the Lochsa River is rated as one of the world’s best for continuous whitewater. The Lochsa River Floating Guide lists more than 60 rapids between Powell and Lowell, most of which are rated in the medium to difficult classification.
It’s not uncommon to spy wildlife in the area, including elk, black bear and moose in meadows and wet places. Birds include Canada geese, swans, eagles, osprey and great blue herons. Wild turkeys can be seen at lower elevations.
The Lochsa River is home to cutthroat trout, rainbow trout, chinook salmon and steelhead. n
Lochsa Historical Ranger Station
Location: The Historical Ranger Station is located at mile marker 121.5 on U.S. Highway 12 between Wilderness Gateway Campground and Fish Creek River Access.
Difficulty (1-5 scale): 1.
Don’t forget: It is open at no cost to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Memorial Day through Labor Day and is staffed by volunteer hosts. The hosts at the visitor center provide information to the public about recreational opportunities on the forest. These include trails, campgrounds, the Lolo Trail National Historic Landmark, the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness and Lolo Pass Visitor Center. Books, maps, T-shirts and other souvenirs are available for purchase at the visitor center. Drinking water is provided and two flush toilets are available.
