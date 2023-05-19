The Lochsa Historical Ranger Station, located about 48 miles northeast of Kooskia along U.S. Highway 12, is a popular draw for tourists traveling between Idaho and Montana.

The idyllic log structure was built in 1925 and originally used as a backcountry ranger station by the U.S. Forest Service. It served as the administrative hub for fire lookouts, a bunkhouse for smoke chasers and was a key part of the Forest Service’s system of pack trails and telephone lines.

