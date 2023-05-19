Nancy Holmes, left, and her husband Evan look at a map while taking a break from their afternoon bike ride alongside Trail of the Coeur d’Alene. “It’s a perfect day. We’re naturalists so we’re all about seeing the birds and flowers,” Nancy said.
Chatcolet Lake is seen behind a cyclist riding along Trail of the Coeur d’Alene.
A fisherman casts a fishing line into Chatcolet Lake alongside Trail of the Coeur d’Alene.
A cyclist rides across a bridge on the Trail of the Coeur d’Alene.
A spider is framed against a clear sky as it spins a web on the Trail of the Coeur d’Alene.
A colony of ants make their way across a fallen branch at Trail of the Coeur d’Alene.
A cyclist rides on the Trail of the Coeur d’Alene.
A 73-mile paved trail that runs along a lake, a river and into the mountains between the small Idaho towns of Plummer and Mullan — perfect for walkers, avid cyclists and even snowshoers during the winter season.
This is the Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes.
Named one of 25 top trails in 2010 by Rails to Trails Conservancy, the Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes has been a favorite nationally and locally.
The trail was built on a former railroad route and opened in 2004. It was created by a partnership between the Union Pacific Railroad, the State of Idaho, the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, and the U.S. government for environmental cleanup. This innovative solution helps solve environmental problems caused by years of mining and railroad use dating back to the late 1800s.
The western starting point of the trail is in Plummer, within a stone’s throw of U.S. Highway 95. Traveling east, the trail eventually reaches Chatcolet Lake, which it crosses via a bridge that is dedicated to the trail. The route then meanders north along Lake Coeur d’Alene’s shore before veering east and tagging along with the Coeur d’Alene River through the Silver Valley until reaching the trailhead at Mullan.
This scenic trail is open year round for those who want to have a nice walk with a view and is even groomed for snowmobile traffic in between areas of Wallace and Mullan. This allows for cross-country skiing as well.
Because this trail is nearly flat, anyone who has younger children won’t have a problem with steep hills or concerns of tricky walking areas. And if your kid gets hungry, there are restaurants near both ends of the trails. Picnic tables and benches are also along the trail for resting or eating along the way.
There are 20 trailheads along the route, so users have their choice of what part of the trail they want to experience.
This trail does not allow hunting or trapping, discharge of firearms, camping or campfires. It also prohibits horses and fireworks near the trail.
The Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes is managed by the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and the Coeur d’Alene Tribes. n
Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes
Location: The Plummer trailhead near U.S. Highway 95 is the nearest access to people traveling from north central Idaho or southeastern Washington.
What you’ll do: Cycling and walking — or snowshoeing in the winter.
Difficulty (1-5 scale): It can vary. Most of the trail provides easy walking and cycling, but anyone who wants to travel the entire trail needs to plan ahead.
Most popular section: Harrison to Chatcolet Bridge is the most popular section for families. This part of the trail travels along Lake Coeur d’Alene.
