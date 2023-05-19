Nearly 220 years after the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery met with the Nez Perce Indians, the Weippe Prairie and Musselshell Meadows in Clearwater County continue to offer a glimpse of the region’s natural beauty and historic significance.
The Weippe Prairie National Historic Landmark covers about 3,120 acres. Most of it is privately owned, but 274 acres are owned by the Nez Perce National Historic Park, and that area is publicly accessible and offers sweeping views of the landscape.
Historically, the Nez Perce would come to the prairies in the summer to harvest roots and berries. In September 1805, the Lewis and Clark expedition arrived famished and exhausted on the westerly leg of their trek. The Nez Perce welcomed them and fed them meals of camas, dried salmon and berries.
The explorers departed later that month, but reunited with the Nez Perce the following spring on their return trip east and remained on the prairie for several days.
Nearby Musselshell Meadows, south of Pierce, is home to rare wildlife and dense forests. Visitors can enjoy trail riding, hiking, fishing, hunting, scenic driving, horse trail riding and wildlife viewing. n
Weippe Prairie and Musselshell Meadows
Location: From Orofino, travel east on U.S. Highway 12 for 7 miles, then turn left onto State Highway 11 and travel through the town of Greer. The Weippe Prairie is about 20 miles away near the town of Weippe. Five miles farther, the road turns into Musselshell Road or Forest Service Road 100. Travel another 11.5 miles and turn left onto Road 535 and 1 mile farther the meadows will be on the left.
Difficulty (1-5 scale): 1 to 3. These sites can make for an easy driving tour, or the activities offered can make it more of a challenge.
What you’ll do: Bicycling, camping, hiking, horse riding, hunting, nature viewing, outdoor learning, picnicking, scenic driving and winter sports.
Don’t forget: Parts of Forest Service Road 100 are groomed for snowmobiles in the winter; other areas are not plowed. There is no fee and no drinking water is available. One vault toilet at the north end of the meadow near the Trail 40A trailhead is available.
