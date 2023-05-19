Tucked between the Palouse’s rolling hills and green valleys, Spring Valley Reservoir continues to be a favorite spot for locals to visit.
The reservoir, which is managed by the Latah County Parks and Recreation Department, is about 3 miles north of Troy and can be reached by driving Spring Valley Road. It has something for everyone, whether they plan on staying for an afternoon or camping over the weekend.
Anglers head to the reservoir in spring and fall, when the reservoir’s supply of trout is nicely stocked. Fishermen often come home with a large haul of rainbow trout and freshwater fish primarily found in northern Idaho lakes. The reservoir offers fishing docks and platforms to easily access the shoreline.
Many boat ramps offer recreational activities for boaters who’d like to spend a day out on the lake. They can be accessed on the northeast side of the reservoir from Spring Valley Road. Gas motors are prohibited.
Picnic tables, benches and swimming beaches can be found around the reservoir.
The reservoir is home to many birds, and is popular among birdwatchers. In the 99-acre region, songbirds, water birds and waterfowl can be spotted.
Idaho Birding Trails can be accessed at the reservoir, as well as a 1.7-mile loop trail that surrounds the lake. The hike is easy, with maintained trails and few hills.
Campers are welcome to stay at the reservoir, as it has many tent and RV sites. For those who only plan on staying one night, it’s free. But after the first night, each day will cost $10. Visitors are able to access drinking water, toilets, fire pits, trash cans and electric and water hookups. Firewood is available at sites and can be purchased. n
Spring Valley Reservoir
Location: Three miles north of Troy on Spring Valley Road.
What you’ll do: Hike, swim, boat, kayak, canoe, fish, birdwatch and camp.
Difficulty (1-5 scale): 2. Easy trails and handicap accessible fishing spots, bathrooms and docks.
Don’t forget: Keep food stored in a safe container, as bears could be nearby. Bring your dog; the reservoir is pet friendly and they’ll love the lake.
