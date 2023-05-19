If you’re looking for a fun day trip, check out Fields Spring State Park near Anatone.
In the winter, sledders flock to the park to zip down the snow-covered hills, while cross-country skiers enjoy the trails in the 826-acre park.
Fields Spring offers lodging, with two eight-person teepees, cabins and the larger 80-person Puffer Butte Lodge and 20-person Wohelo Lodge that borders a sledding and tubing hill. A Discover Pass is required for visitors.
In the spring and summer, the biking and hiking trails are lined with wildflowers and the park is near a number of scenic drives, including the Rattlesnake Grade to Boggan’s Oasis, where locals often grab a meal and a milkshake.
Fields Spring Park is open year round. The park offers two kitchen shelters with electricity and 35 picnic tables. Three miles of hiking trails and 7 miles of biking trails are open in the summer months.
With a vista of the Blue Mountains, the park is a popular destination for a day trip or a longer getaway. Located at the north end of Hells Canyon, the Grande Ronde River, Snake River and Wallowa mountain range are nearby attractions.
Berry picking, bird watching and wildlife viewing are among the top reasons visitors travel to the park during the spring and summer.
An amphitheater, fire circle, horseshoe pits and sports fields are also on site. According to park rangers, the area offers plenty to keep visitors busy and “awestruck.”
Fields Spring, which is about 30 miles south of Clarkston, has 20 tent spaces, restrooms and two showers. More information about the park is available online or by calling (509) 256-3332. n
Fields Spring State Park
Location: Four miles south of Anatone along State Route 129.
Difficulty (1-5 scale): 2. Scenic drive from Clarkston takes about 40 minutes, depending on the season.
Don’t forget: Discover Pass is required to park here. Restrooms and camping available. No food or fuel on site, so don’t forget your snacks.
What to do nearby: Travel down the historic Rattlesnake Grade to Boggan’s Oasis if you want a milkshake and a meal. In addition, a cafe is opening in Anatone soon.
