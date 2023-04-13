Demetri Ewing was sentence to 25 years to life in prison by 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill this morning at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston.
Ewing will serve no less than 25 years. After that, he could be eligible for parole, or remain incarcerated for life.
Ewing, now 18 years old, was convicted of first-degree murder April 22, 2022, after a nine-day trial. He was charged and convicted in the shooting death of Samuel Johns on Jan. 8, 2021, along with his father, Clyde Ewing. He was 16 at the time of the murder and was charged as an adult. He has been in custody at the Nez Perce County Jail since he turned 18 in December.
During the nine-day trial, the prosecution offered more than 150 items of evidence including shell casings, zip ties, a Walmart bag, and electrical and duct tape, which were all found at the crime scene and connected it to the motel room at the Hacienda Lodge that Demetri Ewing shared with his father. When some of the evidence was analyzed, fingerprints belonging to Demetri Ewing were found. There was also video surveillance from Walmart showing the purchase of the items and video surveillance to and from the murder scene. The prosecution also presented testimony from first responders, witnesses and experts who analyzed the evidence found at the scene.
The prosecution made its case that a dispute over a green army bag that belonged to Clyde Ewing, which he believed was at the Johns’ home, was the reason for the murder. In its case, the prosecution said that the Ewings rode bicycles, wearing all black clothing, from the Hacienda Lodge to the Johns residence at 1706 Seventh Ave., in Lewiston, to retrieve the bag. They entered the home, zip tied a woman who was there, Patricia Labombard, and found Johns, who was fatally shot twice.
The Ewings then left the scene and returned to the Hacienda Lodge. During the investigation, the Ewings’ residence at room 126 at the Hacienda Lodge was under surveillance by law enforcement. The Ewings were detained Jan. 12, 2021, by Clarkston police as suspects in the shooting and later arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
In closing arguments of the trial, Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman suggested that the amount of gunshot residue on Demetri Ewing as well as an audio clip from a surveillance video at a home close to the Johns residence saying “I shot him, Dad” pointed to Ewing as the shooter.
The gun involved in the shooting was never found, nor were black sweatshirts the assailants were wearing.
The defense questioned the direction of investigation that connected the Ewings to the crime early on and disputed that some of the evidence didn’t directly implicate Demetri Ewing. However, the 12-member jury deliberated for 3½ hours to reach the unanimous guilty verdict.
Clyde Ewing was sentenced in December to life in prison without parole.